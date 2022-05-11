BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crash involving multiple cars and two tractor trailers has closed multiple lanes on I-695 in Towson.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, eight vehicles were involved in the crash around 1 p.m. on the I-695 inner loop prior to exit 29B.
Only the left lane of the northbound lanes is open, and traffic is slowed to a crawl. Chopper 13 over the scene showed one tractor-trailer that appeared to have caught fire.
Maryland state police said no injuries have been reported.
MORE NEWS: Learn The Signs Of Maternal Mental Health Conditions This Mental Health Awareness Month