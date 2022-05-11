BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trash truck fire shut down traffic Wednesday to a stretch of Harford Road in Baltimore County.
The incident was about 3 p.m. at Harford Road near Northwind Road, according to details provided by the Providence Volunteer Fire Company of Towson.READ MORE: Port Of Baltimore Welcomes E-Commerce Focused ZIM Shipping Line
The fire temporarily shut down traffic in both directions along Harford Road.READ MORE: American Craft Made Marketplace Returning As In-Person Event Next Week At Baltimore Convention Center
No injuries were immediately reported as a result of the incident.MORE NEWS: Ravens To Host Screening Of 'Sing 2' At M&T Bank Stadium In June
It’s unclear what caused the truck to catch fire.