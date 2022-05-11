BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenagers, 15 and 18, were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Madison Park neighborhood of Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 5:37 p.m. to a the 1700 block of Division Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a 18-year-old shot in the extremities, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital.READ MORE: Former Maryland Priest Gets 22 Years For Abuse
Moments later, a 15-year-old victim walked into an area hospital for treatment, and told police he was on Division Street when he was shot.READ MORE: Govs. Hogan, Youngkin Call On Feds To Take Lead In Securing Supreme Court Justices' Homes
Both victims are expected to survive, police said.MORE NEWS: McElderry Park Residents Reeling After Mass Shooting Injures 4
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2411 or anonymously contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.