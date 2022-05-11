BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.
Units from #BCoFD, @HCDFRS o/s, I-70 btw exits 87 & 91 eastbound. Working a serious crash involving a tractor trailer & 2nd vehicle; heavy entrapment. Multiple patients including one Pri 1. All lanes blocked eastbound from exit 87 to exit 91. Use an alternate route. DT 306 EA pic.twitter.com/duzAIUiWr7
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 11, 2022
All eastbound lanes are blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said.
The department said there are “multiple patients” and an entrapment.
WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes.
@wjz MAJOR accident 70 E @ 695. Traffic at a standstill. Have been sitting here 20 minute pic.twitter.com/yiSWAMq0A8
— @vicCBSWJZ (@viccbswjz) May 11, 2022