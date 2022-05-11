CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County Fire Department, crash, Howard Co Fire & EMS, Howard County, I-70

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Units from Baltimore County and Howard County are responding to a “serious crash” involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle on a stretch of eastbound of I-70, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

All eastbound lanes are blocked between exit 87 and exit 91, the fire department said.

The department said there are “multiple patients” and an entrapment.

WJZ’s Vic Carter reported traffic was backed up for at least 20 minutes.

