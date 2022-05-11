Hi everyone!

It was a nice morning for a drive deep into Howard County to Woodbine, where we visited the estate of a former Maryland governor.

His name was Edwin Warfield and his estate was called Oakdale. On property deeded way back in “the day,” like Revolutionary War-era day, the governor’s family settled and built a 22-room house on 180 acres.

Starting this weekend and every weekend until June 5, the home is now playing host to Historic Ellicott City’s 34th Decorator Show House.

Simply put, a “Show House” is usually a grand old home that many decorators take over. Each of them puts their own spin on a room. The results are spectacular.

Admission is charged and you can wander the rooms, brainstorm decorating ideas, talk to the professionals and even purchase some of the items you find.

For years, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra did something similar. But that was before COVID-19.

But coming out of the pandemic-era, Historic Ellicott City decided it was time to bring back a beloved fundraiser. It was a tall order and work got underway back in February when the American supply chain was jammed up.

Designer Paula Henry of Simply Put Interiors told us the lag time for a designer sofa or chair was months. So it might be a good idea to keep those delays in mind if you’re looking to furnish your home or apartment.

At any rate, here is the website for the Show House. You’ll find all the details on directions, ticketing, parking and hours right in one place.

– Marty B