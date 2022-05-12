BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man has been sentenced to two life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to strangling two women, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Christopher Tyson admitted to strangling the two women, ages 21 and 37, after soliciting them for sex in separate March 2021 incidents.

In the first incident, on March 21 about 12:42 a.m., Baltimore police officers were flagged down in the 2400 block of Annapolis Road and found the 21-year-old victim dead inside her home. Officers found the woman “lying unresponsive on the floor of the living room, naked, and covered only by a towel which was placed there by her sister when she found the body,” prosecutors said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A week later, police were called to a motel in the 6400 block of Pulaski Highway after a worker found an unresponsive 37-year-old woman in one of the rooms. She was found face down on the floor and pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death was asphyxiation, prosecutors said.

In interviews with police, Tyson admitted to meeting with both women for sex and claimed he had to put each victim in a choke hold after a dispute.

“As a mother of two girls, it pains me to think of the devastating loss of these women for the six children left behind to live without their mother. Mr. Tyson’s actions exhibited a dangerous and calculating pattern to prey on vulnerable women. His behavior is sickening and thankfully he will spend the rest of his natural life in prison to make sure he can never harm another in this way,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.