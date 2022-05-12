CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Animal Services’ adoptable dog room is at capacity, so it is waiving adoption fees on all dogs.

Those interested in finding a new furry friend can visit the shelter at 13800 Manor Road in Baldwin. Adoption hours are 12 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 12 to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Adopters must have a photo ID, be at least 18 and pass a background check for animal-related offenses, according to the shelter’s website

Included in the adoption is spaying or neutering, the first series of vaccinations, an animal license and a microchip with lifetime registry. The usual adoption fee for a dog at the shelter is $50.

There are currently 20 dogs up for adoption. See them at the shelter’s website.

