BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days after a mass shooting in McElderry Park, the community is still on edge.

“I just think Baltimore needs a lot of help,” Tawana Jones of McElderry Park said. “Something going on just about every day.”

It happened in the middle of the day Tuesday.

Police say someone with an assault rifle fired more than 60 shots on North Rose Street, shooting four people. A 25-year-old man was killed.

Hours later, a second mass shooting happened in Northwest Baltimore, injuring five, including a 14-year-old boy.

Jones said she doesn’t even like being outside.

“There just too much crime going on,” Jones said. “Too much. To the fact that I don’t like standing on this corner.”

There are several small community organizations in McElderry Park working to make a change here.

“It’s a lot of people that would like to come out here, but they’re afraid of coming out here,” Elijah Miles said. “They don’t want to be the next person that is harmed or get in the way of gunfire.”

Miles is the chairman of a community organization called the Tendea Family, which hosts community clean-ups and other events to try to stop crime.

He said nothing will change unless everyone gets involved.

“For all the people who live in these neighborhoods, support the grassroots organizations that’s on the ground risking their lives, risking everything, to change the conditions of this community,” Miles said.