By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed a stolen car into a tree in Columbia, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Guilford Road near Lambeth Court, according to preliminary details released by Howard County police.

Police said a 2019 Kia Optima was heading west on Guilford when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined the Kia was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

