BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed early Thursday when he crashed a stolen car into a tree in Columbia, authorities said.
The deadly crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. along Guilford Road near Lambeth Court, according to preliminary details released by Howard County police.READ MORE: 23-Year-Old Man Receives Two Life Sentences After Admitting To Strangling Women
Police said a 2019 Kia Optima was heading west on Guilford when it veered off the road and collided with a tree, ejecting the driver.READ MORE: Man Seriously Injured In Southern Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, police determined the Kia was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction.MORE NEWS: Police ID Homicide Victim Found At Scene Of Baltimore House Fire
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.