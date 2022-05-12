BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Friday, Icelandair will offer nonstop service between BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and Reykjavik, Iceland, allowing travelers to reach multiple cities in Europe.
Avelo Airlines and PLAY have also added service from BWI this year, with the latter company also flying to Iceland's capital city.
The airport said passenger travel "rebounded strongly" last year, reaching 18.8 million for the year, an increase of 68% compared to 2020, when pandemic lockdowns halted most travel.
International airlines British Airways, Air Canada and Condor are also returning service, the airport said.