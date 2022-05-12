BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mostly cloudy today and we may see the sun this morning but it will be short lived.
A couple showers are possible today but there is more of a chance for rain tomorrow and over the weekend.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Spotty Drizzle Possible Thursday
There will be a big warm up this weekend though.READ MORE: Two Mass Shootings Hours Apart In Baltimore; Friend Of Murder Victim Describes Final Moments
Tomorrow will likely turn out just cloudy with some drizzle and showers at times through the day as low level moisture continues to
increase thanks to southerly flow around the east side of the low.