BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man is under arrest in connection to a shooting last week that sent another man to the hospital.
John Ray, 35, was arrested Wednesday in Cockeysville on a warrant charging him with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said.
The arrest stems from a dispute May 1 that escalated into gunfire in the 900 block of Druid Hill Avenue, according to police.
Officers called to the scene about 10:45 a.m. that day found a 40-year-old man shot in the ankle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Ray, described as a repeat offender, was identified as a shooting suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest the next day, police said.
The 35-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.