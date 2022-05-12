CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will open its 2022 season on the road against the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 11.

For the team’s first home game, they will host the Miami Dolphins for week two on Sunday, Sept. 18 at M&T Bank Stadium. Both games are at 1 p.m. EST.

The team tweeted the first two games ahead of the full schedule release set for Thursday night.

