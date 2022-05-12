BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with serious injuries following a shooting in southern Baltimore.
Shortly after 9 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, where they found a man with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
Homicide detectives were notified of the shooting due to the victim’s condition.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case was immediately released Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.