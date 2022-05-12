Hi everyone!

Tomorrow is Friday the 13th, the only one of the year. To be totally honest, when you’ve worked around the No. 13 as long as I have, it really has zero impact.

And I don’t think I’m alone in that. As a matter of fact, I just asked Tim Williams if the No. 13 bothered him, to which he replied, “No, I have no problem with it.”

I mean, we are surrounded by that number every second of every day we show up to work at WJZ.

And the more I think about it, the No. 13 should not even bother our viewers. You are tuning in to Channel 13. Say it aloud: “You are watching Channel 13!” Does it bother you?

But, for whatever reason, this number bothers a lot of people. Ever see a 13th floor in a building? Nope. And there are other examples of its exclusion for superstitious reasons.

Add in the whole “Friday the 13th” deal, and the number takes on a big meaning for many of us. (P.S. If you’re looking for a good read on this, check out the History Channel.)

At any rate, this morning we visited Bennett’s Curse Haunted House, one of the nation’s leading horror theaters. It’s located at Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk.

Thousands and thousands of Marylanders flock to this place every Halloween, and it totally delivers.

In fact, before COVID-19, one of the first “Where’s Marty?” adventures was a trip to Bennett’s Curse.

But a business cannot survive on one month of activity. And in the horror site industry, other days of horror-themed activities bring in the crowds.

Christmas (a bit creepy), Valentine’s Day (it takes a special couple), St. Patrick’s Day (why not?) and now Friday the 13th. Business wise, it’s a great way to think outside the box.

But tomorrow will be appropriately spooky. As always, check out the website for Bennett’s Curse.

Until next time, stay tuned — especially to Channel 13.

– Marty B!