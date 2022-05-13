BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another injured Friday morning in a head-on crash in Elkton, authorities said.
The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. as a Honda Civic was heading north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, Howard County Police said.READ MORE: Man, 34, Killed In Baltimore County Motorcycle Wreck
At some point, police said, the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound Subaru Impreza.READ MORE: McDonald's Employee Killed In 'Targeted' Shooting In Gambrills
The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.MORE NEWS: 'Ending The Silence': Getting Past The Stigma Associated With Mental Illness
There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.