BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street late Friday afternoon, police and City Councilman Eric Costello said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was inside the restaurant arguing with the suspect, another male. The suspect walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, police said.
READ MORE: Crisis Counselors Fan Out In Neighborhood Rocked By Baltimore Couple's Murders
MAN SHOT IN FEDERAL HILL.
It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nugldj4APz
— Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 13, 2022
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition, police said.
Officers responded to the eatery in the 1000 block of S. Charles Street around 4 p.m.
Costello, whose district includes Federal Hill, said, “I’ve spoke on scene with the Southern District Captain — the victim and shooter are known to each other.”READ MORE: Woman, 38, Killed In Baltimore Drive-By Shooting Identified As Pregnant Mom
The suspect is still at large.
“It’s frustrating, you know, like, when’s enough enough? And this is scary because it’s right where I live and I walk these sidewalks all the time,” one Federal Hill resident told WJZ.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Kentucky Derby Runner Happy Jack Joins Preakness Field; Epicenter Considered The Favorite
This story will be updated.