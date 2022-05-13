BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was shot in the chest at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street late Friday afternoon, police and City Councilman Eric Costello said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was inside the restaurant arguing with the suspect, another male. The suspect walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, police said.

MAN SHOT IN FEDERAL HILL.

It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nugldj4APz — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 13, 2022

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition, police said.

Officers responded to the eatery in the 1000 block of S. Charles Street around 4 p.m.

Costello, whose district includes Federal Hill, said, “I’ve spoke on scene with the Southern District Captain — the victim and shooter are known to each other.”

The suspect is still at large.

“It’s frustrating, you know, like, when’s enough enough? And this is scary because it’s right where I live and I walk these sidewalks all the time,” one Federal Hill resident told WJZ.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story will be updated.