BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Crofton, authorities said.
The homicide was reported about 9:30 a.m. near where Crain Highway meets Carver Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the deadly shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.
Police said the victim's identity will be released once his next of kin has been notified.
No additional details, such as a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting, were immediately released.
