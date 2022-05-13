CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Crofton, homicide investigation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was killed Friday morning in a shooting in Crofton, authorities said.

The homicide was reported about 9:30 a.m. near where Crain Highway meets Carver Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.

READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Wounded In String Of Friday The 13th Shootings, Baltimore Police Say

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the deadly shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

READ MORE: 2 Charged With Attempted Murder In Lansdowne Double Shooting, Police Say

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once his next of kin has been notified.

MORE NEWS: Man Found Dead Inside Vacant South Baltimore Home, Police Say

No additional details, such as a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting, were immediately released.

CBS Baltimore Staff