BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a pregnant woman killed in a Thursday night drive-by shooting in Baltimore as 38-year-old Angel Morgan Heather Smith.

Smith and an unidentified man were found shot inside a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street shortly after 8 p.m. by officers called to a shooting in the area, Baltimore Police said. Both were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival. Smith too was pronounced dead shortly after giving birth to a newborn girl, who is listed in critical condition, police said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Thursday night said the couple, whose loved ones said they were engaged, had just pulled into a parking spot when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The police commissioner and Mayor Brandon Scott implored any witnesses to the shooting to come forward and share what they know with investigators. Scott did not mince words about the couple’s murders.

“I could sit here tonight and I can tell you a whole bunch of things, but what we really need to focus on is the fact that something caused this to happen, and to be quite honest and frank, I don’t really give a [expletive] what the conflict was,” Scott said. “We cannot have folks shooting at pregnant women in our city.”

On Friday, WJZ spoke with family and friends of Smith, who said she was engaged to be married, had a 1-year-old child and was seven months pregnant at the time. They said the couple lived near the shooting scene.

“She was a phenomenal mother” victim’s best friend tells #WJZ. Baby delivered after shooting still in critical condition. @wjz #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/mj6vF1XvzZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 13, 2022

“Angel, she was in the process of bringing another child into our family,” Smith’s fiance’s cousin, Minnie, told WJZ. “I lost my cousin.”

Minnie described her cousin, whose identity has yet to be released, as a “very loving” man.

“He trusted God. He knew God. With God right now, he’s with God right now,” she said.

Another cousin, Kelly, told WJZ that the couple’s newborn girl is fighting for her life.

“If you didn’t even know if she was pregnant or no, I want you to realize you just hurt a child of God,” she said. “You do not mess with God’s children. I promise you, it’s not going to stop. You’re going to be judged.”

Like Kelly, Minnie had words for her cousin’s killer or killers. “God will judge you for what you’ve done, and there’s no hiding from it. We will find out who are you,” she vowed.

The pair appealed to the public for help tracking down the suspects involved.

“Anyone who can give us answers, anyone, just speak up,” she said. “We’re sick of the killing. We’re sick of anyone just going around killing anyone they want to.”

“All I can say is, whoever did it, you will be found out. Whoever did this, you’re going to pay for this,” Kelly added.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.