BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Phone scammers are posing as officials from the Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office and claiming they need money to clear an arrest warrant, the Baltimore Police Department said Friday.
Residents in Maryland and New York have complained about the scam and reported seeing the sheriff's office name on their caller ID, police said.
Scammers have provided accounts to apps such as Apple Pay, Cash-App and Venmo in an attempt to get people to pay.
“The Baltimore City Sheriff’s Office will NEVER contact anyone by phone and request monetary payment of any kind,” police said.
"The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office will NEVER contact anyone by phone and request monetary payment of any kind," police said.

The sheriff's office is the law enforcement arm of the court system in the city.
Anyone wishing to report a fraudulent call should contact their local police agency.