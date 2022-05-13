BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man, one of three shootings that played out across Baltimore early Friday, and the discovery of a body inside a vacant home, authorities said.

That series of incidents came several hours after a pregnant woman and man were killed in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in North Baltimore that left the woman’s prematurely delivered child in what police described as “grave” condition.

The first of Friday morning’s calls came in about midnight when patrol officers were sent to a report of a body found inside a vacant home in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street. There officers found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will determine the unidentified man’s cause and manner of death.

About 3:37 a.m., officers called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue found an 18-year-old with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. He was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

A little bit more than an hour later, a second 18-year-old was found shot multiple times when officers were called to gunfire in the 1400 block of Bloomfield Avenue. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Then just after 5 a.m., a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and was immediately taken into surgery. His condition was not immediately clear Friday morning. Detectives have yet to determine where that shooting took place.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to contact Baltimore Police or Metro Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-866-7LOCKUP.