BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will host a public meeting next week on a volleyball coach and long-term substitute teacher at Westminster High School who now faces four counts child pornography charges.

School administrators, a victim specialist with the FBI’s Baltimore office and a counselor with Springboard Community Services will provide an update on the case and discuss trauma response and peer support, according to an email sent to parents.

Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 32, of Taneytown was charged Monday with four counts of Inducing a Minor to Produce Child Pornography, four counts of Distribution of Child Pornography,two2 counts of Knowingly Soliciting Child Pornography, and eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Frock allegedly used different Snapchat accounts to send, receive, and solicit explicit photographs and videos of underage girls. He allegedly represented himself as a high school-aged male to facilitate the exchange of explicit photographs and videos.

Frock was the head Varsity Volleyball Coach and a long-term substitute teacher at Westminster High School, officials said. He worked as the Athletic Director of Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills until summer 2020, the school confirmed.

Authorities said Frock used the Snapchat names volleygirlhan, volleygirl1025, laxguy2323, and pictures1025. Investigators believe Frock has contacted over 1,000 Snapchat users.

The Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center, as part of the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, executed a federal search and seizure warrant on Frock’s home Monday. Officials said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received Cybertipline Reports of Frock’s Snapchat activity between April 2021 and October 2021.

If you believe that you or your child was a victim of Frock, please contact the FBI Tip Line at 410-265-8080 or Carroll County Advocacy and Investigations Center at 410-386-3640.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Westminster High School.