BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan received their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today.
Hogan and his wife documented their vaccinations to encourage eligible Marylanders to get the second booster shot "for maximum protection" against the coronavirus, according to state government staff.
The booster shots were administered by vaccinators from the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC), staff said.
“If you are now eligible for a second booster, we encourage you to go out and get one at your local pharmacy or any of our hundreds of providers across the state,” Hogan said. “A big part of learning to live with the virus is using common sense and taking the right precautions in our daily lives.”
The second round of booster shots are available to Marylanders who are ages 50 and older at least four months after their first booster shot. Additionally, anyone who is 12 years old and olders who is moderately or severely immunocompromised can receive the shot, staff said.
People who have not received their first booster shot can do so if they have completed their COVID-19 primary series, staff said. The first booster shot is available to all Marylanders 12 years old and older.
Maryland recently expanded its services at the State Center Vaccination and Testing Site in Baltimore to include free on-site consultations and COVID-19 treatment options.
This initiative expands on the federal Test to Treat model, which is being adopted by pharmacies and urgent care centers throughout Maryland, according to state government staff.
On the day that Hogan received his COVID-19 vaccine shot, he presented a National Nurses Week proclamation to Karen Doyle, the chief nursing officer for UMMC, staff said.