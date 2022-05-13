BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man died Thursday night after wrecking his motorcycle in Baltimore County, authorities said.
The deadly crash happened about 9:30 p.m. as Donald French was riding south on Harford Road, Baltimore County Police said Friday.
Police said the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and slammed into a guardrail.
French was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.