CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Deadly Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man died Thursday night after wrecking his motorcycle in Baltimore County, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened about 9:30 p.m. as Donald French was riding south on Harford Road, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

READ MORE: 1 Woman Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Crash In Elkton

Police said the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and slammed into a guardrail.

READ MORE: McDonald's Employee Killed In 'Targeted' Shooting In Gambrills

French was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

MORE NEWS: 'Ending The Silence': Getting Past The Stigma Associated With Mental Illness

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CBS Baltimore Staff