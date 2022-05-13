BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard has landed another potential piece for his revamped backcourt.

Georgetown guard Donald Carey said Friday he will play for the Terps next season if he does not continue pursuing the NBA Draft.

“This has been a strenuous process but I would like to show appreciation to every single school that has extended their arms out to me, believing I could positively impact their program,” Carey said in a tweeted statement. “My family and I believe in the vision that Coach Willard and his staff have for UMD.”

As a senior last season, the 6-foot-5 Carey averaged 13.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hoyas and head coach Patrick Ewing.

Last month, University of Charlotte guard Jahmir Young, a native of Upper Marlboro and product of DeMatha Catholic High School, announced he would play for the Terps if things didn’t pan out in the draft.

As a junior with the 49ers, Young averaged 19.6 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists during the 2021-2022 season.

Like Young, Carey is from Upper Marlboro, and he played high school ball there at Frederick Douglass.

He started his college career at Mount St. Mary’s in 2017-18, sat out 2018-19 as a transfer and played with Siena in 2019-20 before heading to Georgetown for his junior and senior seasons.

Should they choose to continue their college careers, Carey and Young could help Willard replace the production of outgoing guards Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala in his first year guiding the Terps.

Carey, Young and Ayala are part of a group of 283 players — 247 from colleges and 36 from the international ranks — to declare for the NBA Draft.

The NBA today announced that 283 players – 247 players from colleges and 36 international players – have filed as early entry candidates for NBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm. Full list ⬇️https://t.co/CTdkoCS8Yx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 27, 2022

Although players have until June 13 to pull out from the draft process, those with NCAA eligibility must withdraw their name by June 1 to continue playing in college, according to the NBA.