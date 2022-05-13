BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old McDonald’s employee was killed in a shooting Friday morning in Crofton.

The deadly shooting was reported about 9:30 a.m. at the fast food restaurant near Crain Highway and Carver Road, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Police said a 23-year-old man was killed in the shooting. A McDonald’s spokesperson acknowledged the victim was an employee.

It is unclear where on the premises the shooting took place. The restaurant’s drive-thru window had visible damage Friday morning.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the deadly shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

In a statement, the McDonald’s spokesperson lamented the loss of the as-yet-unnamed employee.

“We are saddened by the senseless and tragic loss of our friend and colleague,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

The company said it is offering counseling and support to the victim’s co-workers and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released once his next of kin is notified.

No additional details, such as a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting, were immediately released.