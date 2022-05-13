BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University is instituting a mask mandate for university-sanctioned indoor events and activities in response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland.

President David Wilson sent an email to university students outlining his concerns on Friday.

Maryland had more than 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, and if cases continue growing, some jurisdictions may be forced to re-implement mask mandates.

So Wilson took the step of informing students that they—alongside faculty, staff, and guests of the university—will be required to wear the face masks at such events with 50 or more people starting on Monday.

“With the increased incidence of positive COVID-19 cases advancing across the nation—particularly here in Maryland, Morgan must take a proactive stance in safeguarding our campus community,” he said. “Recent upticks in Baltimore City, its surrounding counties, and right here on campus, have prompted the Morgan Campus Health Monitoring and Response Team (MCHMRT) to advise the wearing of masks for all University-sanctioned indoor events and activities.”

The measure “is being taken out of an abundance of caution and will be in place through the end of the semester,” he said.

The mandate will lead up to and include the President’s Commencement Luncheon, which is scheduled to kick off on May 21 at the University Student Center, Wilson said.

Earlier this week, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa asked that people voluntarily wear masks at in-door public spaces.

The city’s COVID-19 level was recently moved from “low” to “medium” and if it moves to “high,” then masks will become mandatory, Dzirasa said.

“We will continue to monitor the rates of incidence and positivity in the days and weeks following the end of this spring semester, particularly as we lead into the summer months and the beginning of the upcoming fall semester,” Wilson said in his letter. “It is strongly advised that each of you remain connected to University communications, website and emails for any updates related to COVD-19 protocols.”

The indoor mask protocol is being instituted in addition to mask requirements for classroom settings, BEARtransit, and campus medical settings.

Additionally, Wilson encouraged students, faculty, and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.