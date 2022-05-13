BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old young man was shot in the chest at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street late Friday afternoon, police and City Councilman Eric Costello said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old was inside the restaurant arguing with the suspect, another male. The suspect walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun and shot the victim before fleeing, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition, police said.

Officers responded to the eatery in the 1000 block of S. Charles Street about 4 p.m.

Costello, whose district includes Federal Hill, said, “I’ve spoke on scene with the Southern District Captain — the victim and shooter are known to each other,”

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This story will be updated.