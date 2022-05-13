BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Prince Georges County woman for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at two buildings in Maryland, according to authorities.

The charges stem from two arson investigations that were launched following separate firebomings in October 2021, fire officials said.

The Maryland State Apprehension Team assisted with the arrest.

Latrice Joneah Williams, 20, of Upper Marlboro, was arrested on multiple charges, including Arson 1st Degree and Manufacturing and Possession of a Destructive Device, fire officials said.

State investigators allege that she attempted to inflict damage on a house in the 3800 block of Shiner Court in Waldorf, Maryland, on Oct. 14, 2021.

The owner of the house discovered the remains of a Molotov cocktail in his front yard, according to authorities.

The Molotov cocktail did not function properly and failed to cause significant structural damage, fire officials said.

Investigators obtained video footage showing a person throwing the Molotov cocktail at the house the night before the owner discovered it.

Then, on Oct. 15, 2021, Williams allegedly tossed multiple Molotov cocktails at a house in the 25100 block of Gallant Man Drive in Hollywood, Maryland, fire officials said.

The owner told investigators he was inside the home when he heard a noise. He later discovered the devices just feet from his door, with one still burning, according to authorities.

Investigators say that he was able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Over the last six months, investigators have gathered evidence, including cell phone records, which led to the identification of Williams, fire officials said.

Williams was arrested without incident yesterday morning and held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, according to authorities.