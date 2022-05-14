BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Lots of clouds for your Saturday with a few showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs will be in check only on the low to possibly mid-70s.
Low clouds, areas of fog and some patchy drizzle return late tonight into early Sunday. Temps fall into the low 60s.
Sunday will see some sun after the early clouds and a warmer day. With highs climbing into the low 80s, we’ll also see a few showers/storms.
By Monday, an approaching cold front will be the trigger for more afternoon/evening showers and storms.
Behind the front, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very nice with dry air and lows ion the 50s if not a few upper 40s with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Enjoy as there are signs of some heat building here for next weekend.