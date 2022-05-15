File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 27-year-old woman in the White Marsh area, according to authorities.
County officers found Whitney Hoover with a fatal gunshot injury inside a vehicle near the intersection of Silver Spring Road and Philadelphia Road at 1:21 a.m. on Saturday, police said.
They were initially responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, according to authorities.
Hoover was pronounced dead, police said.
Baltimore County's homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 410-307-2020.
Information may also be provided online through the Baltimore County Police Department iWatch program.