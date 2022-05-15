BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– An Alert Day has been issue for Monday with strong and potentially damaging storms expected in the afternoon.

Early clouds/fog will give way to more sun than on Saturday. That will warm temps into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will also see a few showers and storms, primarily after 4 PM until 7 or 8pm.

There is a total lunar eclipse late tonight, but skies may be too cloudy to see it. Some areas of fog will develop toward Monday morning, but not as widespread as the past couple of mornings. Lows dip into the low 60s.

Monday is an ALERT DAY.

An approaching cold front will help trigger strong to severe storms in the afternoon.

Highs reach the low 80s. Storms look to threaten the WJZ viewing area between 1 pm and 7 pm, west to east. I think Baltimore’s critical timing is more like 2pm to 6 pm, although I have seen 1 model run lean closer to early afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under and Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) with the main threats being damaging gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Behind the front, cooler and less humid air moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Long term, next weekend looks hot and humid with highs at or above 90-degrees. There could be an afternoon storm for Preakness Saturday.