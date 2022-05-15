BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms that have developed in Western Maryland this afternoon will weaken as they move east by tonight.

Skies overnight will be partly cloudy with areas of fog developing by morning.

Maryland residents may see a portion of the eclipse tonight, but that will mainly be dependent on what the storms to the west end up doing through midnight.

Monday will be the day to watch with a severe thunderstorm threat by late afternoon through the evening rush.

RADAR UPDATE 702 PM EDT: Storms are weakening but an area of light to moderate rain will be moving into Baltimore City shortly.

WJZ has issued an ALERT DAY for possible severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Storms will develop to the west in the morning and then intensify as they move east by afternoon.

Temperatures will have a chance to heat up before the storms arrive and hit the low 80s.

Damaging winds and hail up to quarter-size still appear to be the greatest threats.

The wind shear looks a bit more favorable for rotating storms and the possibility of a tornado or two, but this threat still looks low overall.

Wind damage will be the primary concern.

Storms should move across the bay toward the Eastern Shore by 7 p.m. before exiting the region entirely by sunset.

That timing is subject to change though.

Tuesday and Wednesday look fantastic.

On Thursday, expect a chance for showers or a storm with the passage of a warm front.

Temperatures really crank up Friday and Saturday with highs well into the 80s.

Saturday could see some places hit 90 degrees.

The weather for the Preakness looks fine for now.

Another cold front with storm chances arrives next Sunday.