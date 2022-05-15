BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a cash reward to anyone with information that will lead investigators to the person who killed a pregnant woman and her fiancé in East Baltimore.
Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland made the reward announcement on Sunday afternoon. The volunteer-based organization said it would give up to $8,000 for tips leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed Angel Smith, 38, and her fiance, Yahmell Montague.
Smith and Montague were inside a parked vehicle in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when someone started firing multiple bullets at them on Thursday.
The man was pronounced dead on arrival. Smith too was pronounced dead shortly after giving birth to a newborn girl, who was initially listed in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said.
Smith was seven months pregnant at the time when she was killed.
On Saturday, family members told WJZ that the baby's health is improving. Some of the tubes that helped her fight for her life have already been removed, according to family members.
Anyone with information can contact the volunteer-based organization at 866-756-2587.