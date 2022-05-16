BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore County Police officers and two EMS providers were injured by an explosion at a nail spa in Windsor Mill, Maryland, on Monday night, according to authorities.

One civilian sustained life-threatening injuries around the same time, fire officials said. That person may be a previous employee of the business, according to officials.

I just spoke with a witness — Reggie Watson — who describes a person going in and out of the Libra Nail & Spa as “disorderly” before the explosion Here’s how he describes the scene @wjz pic.twitter.com/sEkWgFa4lG — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) May 17, 2022

The Baltimore County firefighters responded to the explosion, which occurred in the 1700 block of Rolling Road. A sign on the building at the center of the police and fire activity says “Libra Nails & Spa.”

The explosion damaged several other businesses, fire officials said.

Hazardous materials may have been involved, county fire officials said.

Baltimore county police were initially responding to a criminal complaint when the explosion happened, according to authorities.

Fire officials did not get into the details of the criminal complaint.

#bcofd BUILDING FIRE W/ HAZMAT | 1700 blk Rolling Rd #WindsorMill | CMD advises fire under control | Minor explosion has sent 4 police officers, 2 EMS providers and 1 civilian to the hospitals | PIO at Octapharma 1700 Rolling Rd. DT2137 ^TF pic.twitter.com/OWlbGY1Vw7 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 17, 2022

Baltimore County Police Department officials confirmed that county officers responded to the 1700 block of Rolling Road around 9:15 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the fire—such as its origin and how it started—are under investigation, police said.

Following the explosion, firefighters began examining each business to make sure no one else was injured, authorities said.

Some of the first responders who were injured complained of chest pain and smoke inhalation, fire officials said.

