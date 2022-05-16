CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
File photo of a fire truck. (Credit: Thinkstock)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore County Police officers were injured while responding to a hazmat situation in the 1700 block of Rolling Road in Windsor Mill, Maryland, on Monday, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County firefighters battled the blaze at a commercial building. A picture of the fire site shows a sign on the building that says “Libra Nails & Spa.”

A minor explosion occurred while first responders were reacting to the incident, which is how the officers were injured.

Hazardous materials may have been involved, county fire officials said.

Baltimore County Police Department officials confirmed that county officers responded to the 1700 block of Rolling Road around 9:15 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the fire—such as its origin and how it started—are under investigation, police said.

At least one officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident, police said.

