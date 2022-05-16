BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four Baltimore County Police officers were injured while responding to a hazmat situation in the 1700 block of Rolling Road in Windsor Mill, Maryland, on Monday, according to authorities.
The Baltimore County firefighters battled the blaze at a commercial building. A picture of the fire site shows a sign on the building that says “Libra Nails & Spa.”READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Yielded Hail In Part Of The State
A minor explosion occurred while first responders were reacting to the incident, which is how the officers were injured.
Hazardous materials may have been involved, county fire officials said.
#bcofd BUILDING FIRE W/ HAZMAT | 1700 blk Rolling Rd #WindsorMill | CMD advises fire under control | Minor explosion has sent 4 police officers, 2 EMS providers and 1 civilian to the hospitals | PIO at Octapharma 1700 Rolling Rd. DT2137 ^TF pic.twitter.com/OWlbGY1Vw7
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 17, 2022
Baltimore County Police Department officials confirmed that county officers responded to the 1700 block of Rolling Road around 9:15 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the fire—such as its origin and how it started—are under investigation, police said.
At least one officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident, police said.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.