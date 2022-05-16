BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Vince Biegel, who’s played both inside and outside during his four NFL seasons, to a one-year contract, the team announced.
Biegel played 2019 and 2021 with the Miami Dolphins, missing the season in between after suffering a torn Achilles.
In his first year with the Dolphins, Biegel played in 15 games, 10 of them starts, as an inside linebacker and recorded 59 combined tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and one interception. He returned from the injury to only play in five games, making two tackles.
A 2017 fourth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, Biegel was limited to nine games as a rookie after undergoing foot surgery. He spent 2018 with the New Orleans Saints.
The Ravens said Biegel could provide depth at inside linebacker following the departure of Chris Board, who signed with the Detroit Lions, or help on the outside as second-round draft pick David Ojabo continues rehabbing his own torn Achilles.