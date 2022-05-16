BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting late Monday morning in East Baltimore sent a man and woman to the hospital, authorities said.
Officers called to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue about 11:10 a.m. found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said.
The unnamed victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The severity of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear Monday.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.