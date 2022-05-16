BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gorillaz, the virtual band co-founded and helmed by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, is set to come to Merriweather Post Pavilion this October in the group’s first tour since 2018.
In 2020, the band released a 20th anniversary deluxe box set of its eponymous debut album, featuring demos, remixes and early Hewlett drawings.
Since then, the genre-bending group and its animated counterparts have put out six albums, the latest of which, "Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez," came out in 2020 with appearances from Beck, St. Vincent, Robert Smith of The Cure and Elton John, among others.
Backed by a 14-piece live band, Albarn and co. are hitting the road for a 22-date North American tour, with a stop scheduled at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Oct. 17.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.