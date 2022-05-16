BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today is an Alert Day due to severe thunderstorms expected to head our way this afternoon.

Watch for thunderstorms in the viewing area this afternoon (especially after 4 or 5 p.m.) that could bring damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, hail and possibly even a tornado.

The radar shows the strongest and heaviest storms will probably reach central Maryland between 4 and 6 p.m.

A dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Washington and most of Allegany Counties this morning.

Visibility is reduced to a quarter mile or less so please take it slow in that area.

The rest of Maryland could see patchy fog through the morning commute.

Several evening outdoor activities will probably be disrupted. Once those storms manage to push off to the east later tonight, there will be partial clearing.

It will be breezy and more comfortable as temperatures drop into the upper- 50s.