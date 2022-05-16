BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The potential for severe weather is leading to some delays and cancellations Monday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
To help you keep track of all the changes, we have compiled a running list of the places that are making adjustments to schedules in response to the weather.
Schools
- Delays
- Cancellations
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools (After-school activities canceled)
- Baltimore County Public Schools (After-school activities canceled)
- Howard County Public Schools (Early dismissal — three hours early)
Colleges
- Delays
- Closures
Businesses
- Delays
- Closures