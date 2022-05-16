BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The threat of severe weather was significantly reduced for much of Maryland.

While most of the state was under an enhanced risk earlier Monday, dry air from the west diminished that threat.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southern Maryland and the D.C. metro region, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties. The warning was in effect until 5:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m. for much of central and eastern Maryland.

It covers Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

The biggest threats presented by Monday’s storms were damaging winds, hail, and a potential tornado.

Some people did report seeing large hail in Southern Maryland.

Temperatures were hovering in the mid-70s during the afternoon. They were expected to cool down significantly in the evening, which was expected to be noticeably less humid

Tuesday and Wednesday look sunny and pleasant.

A chance for showers or a thunderstorm returns to the forecast with the passage of a warm front.

Temperatures really crank up Friday and Saturday with highs well into the 80s.