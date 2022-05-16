BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Someone was grazed in what’s being investigated as a possible shooting early Monday on the Intercounty Connector in Montgomery County.
Officers were called to the ICC near the Shady Grove Road exit shortly before 1 a.m. in response to a report of a vehicle that might have been struck by gunfire, Maryland Transportation Authority Police said.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver of a minivan, who said he was driving west on the ICC when he noticed a black sedan pull up next to him, followed by a “loud noise” and a flash, police said.
The driver told investigators he continued along the road a short distance before pulling the vehicle over and calling police.
Responding officers found evidence that the van had been struck by gunfire in the passenger-side sliding door. Additionally, they found a passenger suffered a graze wound on the chin, police said.
The passenger was treated and released at the scene.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed this incident or any suspicious activity on the ICC about midnight to call the MDTA Police 410-537-6906.