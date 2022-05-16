ALERT DAYSevere Weather Threatens To Impact Maryland
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Campbell's Soup, Chunky, clam chowder, McCormick Spice, Old Bay, Old Bay Clam Chowder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First Goldfish crackers, now a seafood staple beloved in the Northeast and especially in New England.

Old Bay seasoning will add a bit of Chesapeake Bay flavor to the chunks of clam, potatoes, celery, milk and other spices in Campbell’s Chunky Soup’s Clam Chowder, the Campbell Soup Company said Monday.

The new soup is available at select stores and will be sold nationwide starting in June, costing $3.19 per 18.8-ounce can, Campbell’s said.

The Campbell Soup Company owns Pepperidge Farms, makers of Goldfish, so the company would likely encourage you make a collaboration of your own and replace your oyster crackers with Old Bay Goldfish.

