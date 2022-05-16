BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First Goldfish crackers, now a seafood staple beloved in the Northeast and especially in New England.
Old Bay seasoning will add a bit of Chesapeake Bay flavor to the chunks of clam, potatoes, celery, milk and other spices in Campbell’s Chunky Soup’s Clam Chowder, the Campbell Soup Company said Monday.
Chunky 🤝 @OLDBAYSeasoning
Our new OLD BAY Seasoned Clam Chowder is here to kick off your summer ☀️ pic.twitter.com/IzTTmsilIH
— Campbell's Chunky (@CampbellsChunky) May 16, 2022
The new soup is available at select stores and will be sold nationwide starting in June, costing $3.19 per 18.8-ounce can, Campbell’s said.
The Campbell Soup Company owns Pepperidge Farms, makers of Goldfish, so the company would likely encourage you make a collaboration of your own and replace your oyster crackers with Old Bay Goldfish.