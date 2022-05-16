BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Havre de Grace Police have arrested a juvenile male who allegedly stabbed another juvenile male inside of a to-go restaurant on Pulaski Highway Monday, according to authorities.
Officers found the injured juvenile suffering from stab-related lacerations around 3:50 p.m..
He was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries, police said.
That person is in stable condition at this time, according to authorities.
Havre de Grace officers observed several juveniles fleeing from the site of the stabbing. One of them matched the description of the suspect, police said.
That person ran from the police before they were able to detain him, according to authorities. They are being charged as an adult for first-degree assault, second-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to cause injury, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest, police said.
The assault is under investigation. Officers are hoping to determine the motive of the juvenile who faces criminal charges.
Anyone with information on the assault can contact Detective Sgt. Harmel at 410-939-2121.