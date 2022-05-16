Hi everyone!

Is there anything more Baltimore than this? Baltimore in a Box is an epic concept and seems tailor-made for this morning’s “Where’s Marty?” segment.

About 10 years ago, Ross Nochumowitz started this business out of his basement. He bought stuff, boxed it up, handwrote labels and sent plain packages containing all things Baltimore to homesick Marylanders across the country. Almost a decade later, business is humming along from a storefront on “the Avenue” in Hampden, where Nochumowitz mails out custom-themed boxes to folks around the world.

The funny thing about this morning’s live shot was that when K2 and I were walking into Otterbein Cookies for a segment last week, Nochumowitz was walking out with cookie supplies for his boxes. Ben Otterbein made the introduction, and that’s how we found ourselves featuring Baltimore in a Box today.

Besides the package business, Nochumowitz has a retail store where you can purchase box items, such as Utz Crab Chips, Old Bay and the like. The storefront hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The two most highly sought after items are anything related to Mr. Trash Wheel and another item that you’ll have to watch the second half of our segment to learn. So watch that clip below.

As always, here’s the website for Baltimore in a Box. Be sure to give it a glance, especially if you know of any homesick Marylanders.

– Marty B