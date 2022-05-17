BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools is hosting an event Tuesday afternoon for families to explore science while learning about the school system’s free summer programs.
BCPS is inviting students and their parents to the Maryland Science Center for “Spring into Summer Learning,” where the families can learn more about the programs for students to learn and play.
The event will be held at the science center in the Inner Harbor from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature games, face painting and a live DJ, among other activities.
The school system said parents can sign up for the event online to reserve their space.