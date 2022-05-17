BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rally outside of a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting elicited a response from Baltimore County Public Schools on Tuesday.
Rally participants are calling for a change in the way the school district disciplines its students. Participants are also aggrieved over how the school district responds to academic achievement issues.
A rally is happening outside #Baltimore County public schools headquarters ahead of the board meeting. Teachers and local leaders from NAACP are calling on the board to consider paying teachers more & curbing the violence happening inside school classrooms. @wjz pic.twitter.com/pLcAeytEvv
— Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) May 17, 2022
“BCPS is always appreciative for the opportunity to hear from stakeholder groups such as the Randallstown branch of the NAACP and TABCO who seek constructive solutions to issues challenging the school system and the community at large,”’ Baltimore County Public Schools spokesperson Charles Herndon said in a statement.
BCPS Superintendent of Schools Darryl Williams is committed to working closely with the school district’s partners to find solutions to those challenges, Herndon said.
“BCPS has taken many steps to address the issues surrounding school climate, student behavior, staff compensation and school safety that currently impact every school district in America,” Herndon said.
Baltimore City Public Schools plans to host a set of meetings designated to garner feedback on its Student Code of Conduct in late May.
Administrators: Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m.
Teachers: Tuesday, May 24 at 5 p.m.
Parents: Wednesday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.
Students: Thursday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m.
Links to each meeting can be found here.