BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 32-year-old Baltimore man is wanted in connection with a 2020 murder case, authorities said Tuesday.
Darius Williams is sought on an arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Eric Jones, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: After Derby Scratch, Ethereal Road To Run In Sir Barton At Pimlico, Target Belmont Stakes
Jones was found stabbed multiple times June 25, 2020, in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue. The 49-year-old did not survive.READ MORE: Author D. Watkins To Make Commencement Address At Johns Hopkins School Of Education Graduation
Based on their investigation, detectives identified Williams as a suspect in the stabbing, which is believed to have stemmed from a dispute, police said.MORE NEWS: Where's Marty? Checking Out The Sunrise Tours At Pimlico
Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.