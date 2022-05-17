BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore fathers on a mission to entertain and educate children through beatbox performances are performing this Sunday at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore’s Annual Community Block Party.

WJZ is sponsoring the block party.

“We’re the beatbox dads and we put on live music and movement programs for children,” said Jamaal Collier.

Collier and Max Bent have been performing as the Beatbox Dads for the last seven years. They put on shows at schools, libraries, birthday parties and at events to entertain and introduce children to the fun of beatboxing and hip-hop culture.

“Our first few shows we were just doing in communal settings, and we got to really observe, as performers, we got to observe how the music was affecting community,” Bent said.

The duo told WJZ that their performances, some of which are rehearsed while others are improvised, fascinate children. For some of them, the beatbox shows are their first exposure to live music.

“Max and I are very passionate about making music and we really would love to be some of the first people that children have a chance to meet to explore sound, music, and movement,” Collier said.

The group is set to begin performing at noon on Sunday at the block party.

The block party also features other musical acts as well as games, food, a marketplace, and entertainment for the whole family.